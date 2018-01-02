Becky G Starts Off 2018 Feeling Extremely Sick But Happy With Her Family and Boyfriend

Becky G had an incredible year in 2017 with the massive success of her song "Mayores." The 20-year-old singer also toured with Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull, and we also can't forget her role in Power Rangers.
We're sure that she's got big plans for 2018, but she started off the year by relaxing with those that she loves most like her family and boyfriend Sebastian Lletget.
"Although I woke up extremely sick, there is no other place and no other group of people I'd rather be with to bring in the new year. This is my core. I love them with my whole heart," the singer captioned the photo gallery on Instagram.
In several of the photos, she's sharing a smooch with her soccer stud while in others she's posing with her family during their cabin vacation.
The star also shared a video of her boyfriend along with her brother and father as they opened champagne bottles for New Years.
"I love my family. So much. Happy New Year. Wouldn't wanna spend it any other way," she wrote with the video, which ends with Lletget throwing himself in a jacuzzi.
On Friday, Becky opened up about a family secret: she has a half-sister and that now that the girl is an adult, she is hoping that they can connect.
The 20-year-old singer announced the news on Twitter, telling her fans that it was the 18th birthday of her fourth sibling, Amber, who she had known about since she was 13. She said the two met for the first time earlier this year and that her relations with her family were always through her dad.
"For the first time, I will be opening up about something that [my brothers] Frankie, Alex, [and sister] Stephanie and I, have lived with within our four walls, that I now feel ready in my heart to share with you guys, my extended family," Becky said.
"Today is my half sister's 18th birthday," she wrote. "Yes I said it. My half sister. I learned about Amber when I was 13 years old. When Frankie was old enough and ready, my parents and I also shared this with him. Soon after that, my parents, Frankie, and I spoke to Stephanie and Alex. We all had questions and dealt with the information in different ways, but most importantly, we handled it together—as a unit."
She ended her message by saying, "I had made a promise to myself that the day that Amber turned 18, was the day that I would reach out. As two individuals, legal, with no influence from either side, no baggage or bad blood from the past, in hopes that we can move forward in whatever direction us two decided to move in."
"Now that she is 18, and her own person, so much in my life has changed and I now share my life with the world. But I'm sticking to my promise and I felt it in my heart to write this so that she knows..."