Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and More Wow at New Year's Rockin' Eve

Camila Cabello brought her sultry moves to Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Sunday night, giving a rousing performance of her hit song, "Havana." Sadly, she couldn't bring some of the actual heat from Havana to warm up the chilly New York weather.

The 20-year-old did bring her vocal prowess to the freezing people of New York City, who waited in the cold to see the sultry performer and many others on the long-running show hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy.

Cabello hit the stage on the East Coast and will be joined by Nick Jonas, Sugarland and Mariah Carey, who are lined up to perform for the masses in Times Square.