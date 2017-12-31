Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and More Wow at New Year's Rockin' Eve

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Dec. 31, 2017 7:56 PM

Camila Cabello

Anthony Behar/Sipa via AP Images

Camila Cabello brought her sultry moves to Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Sunday night, giving a rousing performance of her hit song, "Havana." Sadly, she couldn't bring some of the actual heat from Havana to warm up the chilly New York weather.

The 20-year-old did bring her vocal prowess to the freezing people of New York City, who waited in the cold to see the sultry performer and many others on the long-running show hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy.

Cabello hit the stage on the East Coast and will be joined by Nick Jonas, Sugarland and Mariah Carey, who are lined up to perform for the masses in Times Square.

Photos

Stars Celebrate New Year's Eve 2017

Meanwhile, Canadian crooner Shawn Mendes warmed up West Coast fans with his hit song "There's Nothing Holding Me Back" on the #RockinEve stage in L.A.

Additionally, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, BTS, Fitz and The Tantrums, Khalid with Marshmello, Charlie Puth, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, Portugal. The Man, and Hailee Steinfeld will take the stage in Los Angeles.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest airs on ABC on Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET.

TAGS/ Camila Cabello , Shawn Mendes , New Year's Eve , Top Stories , Ryan Seacrest , Apple News
