Selena Gomez Is All Smiles in a Swimsuit on New Year's Holiday Vacation in Cabo

Selena Gomez is spending the final days of 2018 with her besties.

The 25-year-old singer is vacationing with friends in sunny Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over the New Year's holiday. One of them, Raquelle Stevens, posted on her Instagram page late on Friday a group photo showing Gomez wearing a one-piece swimsuit while standing in the water on the beach with four other pals wearing bikinis.

"Our 6th New Years together!" she wrote. "Grateful for so many amazing memories."

In the pic, Selena sports dark brown hair. She recently had her hair dyed back to its natural color after sporting a platinum blonde hairstyle for more than a month.