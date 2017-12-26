Paris Jackson Shares a Rare Picture of Brother Blanket on Christmas

Blanket, who reportedly changed his name to B.G. or Bigi, has rarely been seen in public since Michael Jackson died in 2009. While his brother and sister willingly stepped into the limelight once they reached adulthood, Blanket—whose mother is an unidentified surrogate—attends a private school in L.A. and resides in his 87-year-old grandmother Katherine Jackson's mansion.

(That may change: In October, Katherine filed paperwork to resign as his legal guardian, citing their ages. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Katherine said she feels co-guardian T.J. Jackson is now "able to assume all necessary responsibilities of the guardianship." The Jackson family must now wait for a judge to make a decision regarding Katherine's filing.)

In Paris' Christmas photo, Blanket—still sporting his long hair—wore gym shorts and a Marvel tee. It's unclear if the Jackson siblings actually spent the holiday together, however. In Omer's Instagram story, Blanket and Prince were M.I.A., while Paris danced to José Feliciano's "Feliz Navidad" and people opened presents under the tree. Paris' own Instagram Story revealed they're on an exotic island—and, by the looks of it, she's having the time of her life. Various videos showed her singing " Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," modeling a Calvin Klein bikini, eating a slice of pizza and dancing to Silentó's "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" with two little girls.

A day earlier, Prince shared several photos of himself at the Matterhorn Mountain in Switzerland, leading some fans to wonder if he and Paris had celebrated Christmas separately.