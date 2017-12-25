All the Fashion Details on Meghan Markle’s Christmas Debut

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images
Meghan Markle stepped out for her very first Christmas with the royal family and all eyes were on, what else, her ensemble for the special occasion!
The 36-year-old actress and activist appeared to be all smiles as she stood alongside Kate Middleton, Prince William and her soon-to-be husband Prince Harry outside of the church near Sandringham.
Based on today's look, it's quite clear that Harry's fiancé has had no troubles at all transitioning into royal dressing traditions and is already making her mark with her own sense of style.
Markle wore a Sentaler camel-colored wrap coat for $1,295, a matching suede Chloe Pixie bag for $1,550 and a fantastic pair of Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots that'll cost you around $800.
It also seems as Markle has taken a page from Middleton's book as she re-wore a pair of earrings (her Birks snowflake pair that tally up to $6,000) for the church appearance.
And while there's no denying that Markle was dressed to the nines for her first foray into Christmas celebrations with the royals, there was one accessory that really topped things off—her fascinator!
That's right, Markle wore a matching cap complete with an intricate design on the right side that highlighted her slicked back hair and gorgeous earrings.
We gotta say, she knocked it out of the park with her head-to-toe look!