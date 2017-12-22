Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Blood Teases His Triumphant Return to the Show

In a chat with E! News about his big return, Blood admitted that he hadn't been keeping up with his old show too closely since his departure. "You're going to get me in trouble with that question," he said, laughing. "I've not been living in America, I've been going back and forth…I needed a little catching up. But Hunter hasn't been watching Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., so he doesn't really know what's going on either. So I think I was OK."

While he doesn't get to share the screen with many of his former co-stars in the episode—the hour is contained to Fitz and his Earthly dilemma—he did get to reconnect with some old friends. "Personally, it was just really nice to be amongst the crew again. I've got some really good friends in the crew," he said of the experience of returning to a show he was one a star of. "And just to get to hang out with my mate Iain for a few weeks and have some fun shooting was a great experience…We had a lot of fun."