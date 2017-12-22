Nicky Hilton Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband James Rothschild: It's a Girl!

Instagram
Nicky Hilton Rothschild has two little ladies in her life now.
The designer gave birth to her second child, a daughter, on Wednesday, the socialite announced on social media.
"Christmas came early!" the new mom of two tweeted Friday. "On December 20th James and I welcomed a baby girl, Teddy Rothschild into the world. Feeling very blessed this holiday season."
Her firstborn, Lily Grace Rothschild became a big sister to little Teddy, who got her middle name "Marilyn" from her maternal great-grandmother, Marilyn June Hawley, People reported.
Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
E! News learned the star was expecting another little one with husband James Rothschild back in July, her rep telling us at the time, "The couple are thrilled about the new addition to their family."
While the expectant mama never revealed the baby's sex, her pregnancy seemed to be smooth sailing. "I'm feeling great! Not one day of morning sickness," she told E! News in September. "Feeling good."
As for Lily's new role as a big sister, "She is [ready]" Nicky assured us. "I don't think she knows yet, but she is."
Congratulations to Nicky, James and big sister Lily!