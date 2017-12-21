Katy Perry Fan Arrested for Allegedly Stalking Singer During Witness Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG
A man has been arrested in Miami and accused of stalking Katy Perry.
E! News can confirm a 37-year-old named Pawel Jurski appeared in court today where he faced felony charges of aggravated stalking and escape. He also faces misdemeanor charges of loitering and resisting arrest.
According to a police report, the defendant allegedly entered a restricted area backstage at the American Airlines Arena on Wednesday night. According to police, he attempted to rush towards the stage where Katy was performing her biggest hits.
When later questioned by police, Pawel allegedly told authorities, "I will do whatever it takes to be with Katy Perry."
The police report also states that the defendant first tried to contact the singer at two of her shows in Canada. Pawel also stated to police that he attended Katy's shows in Orlando, Tampa, Atlanta, Chicago and Grand Rapids in the past 20 days.
He remains in police custody as of press time.
While Katy has not publicly commented on the situation, she recently looked back on the year 2017 in an Instagram post.
"I'm writing you from Miami, prepping my last Witness: The Tour show of 2017. I'm reflecting on a year that has redefined what winning means to me. And the definition of winning for me this year was simply happiness and gratitude," she shared with her 68 million followers. "This year has made me more appreciative than ever for my listeners, my KatyCats."
She added, "After a year of peaks and valleys (remember, it's all a journey), I wanted to end 2017 with a fun, triumphant piece of pop candy. Just think of it as a glam little stocking stuffer from me to you. 'Hey Hey Hey' is one of my favorite songs from 'Witness' and for me, it embodies the fighting spirit I always want you to be able to find within yourself, and to see in me."
Katy resumes her tour January 5 in New Orleans.
—Reporting by Taylor Bryant