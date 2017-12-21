Liam Payne and Rita Ora Hint at Fifty Shades Freed Collaboration

Need another reason to get excited for Fifty Shades Freed?

Liam Payne and Rita Ora hinted at a possible collaboration for the film on Thursday when they posted the same photo to Instagram and captioned it #FiftyShadesFreed. In the photo, Payne channels Christian Grey by donning a dapper suit. Ora poses next to the singer, wearing a semi-sheer pink dress with black detailing.

Both celebrities gave their stamp of approval by liking the other's photo. They also both shared the picture via Twitter. In addition, the official Twitter account for Fifty Shades Freed retweeted their pictures.