Prince William and Kate Middleton's Engagement Portraits Inspired Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their official engagement portraits on Thursday, and it looks like they carried on a trend set by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Royal admirers will recall the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took two engagement photos prior to their 2011 wedding: one formal pose and one casual pose. Harry and Markle did the same.

In the casual photo, the former Suits star wears a light sweater by Victoria Beckham and lovingly embraces her fiancé's face—a pose that emphasizes her diamond sparkler. Harry can be seen wearing a Burberry coat and smiling down at his future bride.

Looking back, Kate also wore a light-colored top by Whistle for her portrait with William and rested her hand on his shoulder—putting her engagement ring, which once belonged to Princess Diana, on display. William wore a sweater over his crisp buttoned-down shirt and wrapped his arms around Kate.

However, Meghan's Mirror editor Christine Ross noted some key distinctions between the couples' poses.

"In the relaxed photographs, Kate and William look happy as can be, but kept to more modest, traditional poses," she exclusively told E! News. "In a stark contrast, Harry and Meghan's chemistry is hard to miss in their intimate, almost-kissing photograph. This really sheds light on the difference between the two brothers. William has always been more traditional and well-mannered, while Harry has always been known as the rule-bending naughty prince."