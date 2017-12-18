Amber Tamblyn Publicly Slams Rose McGowan for ''Taunting'' Women Participating in the Silent Golden Globes Protest

Amber Tamblyn is speaking out against Rose McGowan.

In case you missed it, many actresses have decided to wear black dresses to the Golden Globes as a means of silently protesting sexual harassment and coming together in support of those who have been sexually harassed.

However, McGowan took to Twitter over the weekend, criticizing the women who are participating.

"Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest," McGowan wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You'll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa."