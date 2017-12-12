Here's How Prince Royce Does Christmas Shopping for Girlfriend Emeraude Toubia

The singer is currently partnering up with Sprint and launching The Dreams Academy, as part of their #LiveUnlimited campaign to empower aspiring musicians.

"We're going to start a contest next week and it ends December 31st, where fans upload a video on YouTube they use the #liveUnlimited and they use #contest to upload a video just being talent, whether that's singing or playing an instrument—anything that has to do with the music field. Then we're going to have fans chose the finalists and then after that Sprint and I are going to choose the winner. The grand-prize winner is going to get a $10,000 grant and they're going to get a meeting with myself so that I can mentor them. There is also a 2nd and 3rd place that also get $5,000. I think this is great, you know, I grew up in New York. I started [music] when I was like 13 years old," the star explains.

"I actually use to work at a Sprint store and with the money that I made I made my first album. Back in the day, I wish I would've had $10,000 and I wish I could've sat down with somebody in the industry and ask questions like, ‘How do you write a song? How do you get a record deal? How do you create a demo?' So I think it's a great way to give back and this year for me has been all about giving."