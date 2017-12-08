Simone Biles Named Honorary Houston Texans Cheerleader: Watch Her Receive the Legendary Red Boots!

Simone Biles is trading the balance beam for a spot on the Houston Texans cheerleading team!

The Olympic gymnast was named an honorary member of the prestigious NFL squad, and today she earned the pair of signature red boots made famous by the ladies in red, white and blue.

In a must-see video posted by the team, the athlete stands in a semi-circle with her "teammates" as one says, "Simone, as our first honorary Houston Texans cheerleader, we'd like to present you with some legendary red boots." One by one, the shoes are passed from teammate to teammate until they finally reach Simone.