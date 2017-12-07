Ultra Violet Is the Color of 2018: All the Times Pop Culture Already Rocked the Purple Shade

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Dec. 7, 2017 1:57 PM

While 2018 has yet to officially start, we already know something about the year ahead—it's going to be filled with purple. 

On Thursday, Pantone announced the 2018 color of the year as shade 18-3838 Ultra Violet. "We wanted to pick something that brings hope and an uplifting message," Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, explained to The New York Times

"It's also the most complex of all colors," she continued to the newspaper, "because it takes two shades that are seemingly diametrically opposed—blue and red—and brings them together to create something new."

While the regal shade may be an optimistic nod to what lies ahead, pop culture is no stranger to the color. From Aladdin's vest to Hillary Clinton's 2016 concession speech suit jacket, there have been plenty of iconic ultra violet moments. 

Allow us to jog your memory: 

Hillary Clinton, Pantone Color of the Year 2018, Ultra Violet

JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton

When the presidential hopeful made her concession speech to President Donald Trump, she addressed the country sporting the special color. As she explained of the choice in her memoir, What Happened, "The morning after the election, Bill and I both wore purple. It was a nod to bipartisanship (blue plus red equals purple)."

Prince, Pantone Color of the Year 2018, Ultra Violet

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Prince

The late musical icon was synonymous with the shade, as acknowledged by the Pantone team. "Musical icons Prince, David Bowie, and Jimi Hendrix brought shades of Ultra Violet to the forefront of western pop culture as personal expressions of individuality," the website reads. 

Ursula, Little Mermaid, Pantone Color of the Year 2018, Ultra Violet

Disney

Ursula in The Little Mermaid

Ariel's villain made a statement with ultra violet tentacles. 

Willy Wonka, Pantone Color of the Year 2018, Ultra Violet

Paramount Pictures

Willy Wonka

The chocolate factory owner sported ultra violet, one of the many shades in his colorful world. 

Queen Elizabeth II, Pantone Color of the Year 2018, Ultra Violet

Indigo/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II

Among the many colorful ensembles the monarch has sported over the years, an ultra violet hat and coat has been one of them. 

Aladdin, Pantone Color of the Year 2018, Ultra Violet

Disney

Aladdin

Yes, it is one of the Disney princes' signature colors. 

Heath Ledger, Joker, Pantone Color of the Year 2018, Ultra Violet

Warner Bros.

Heath Ledger as The Joker

The ultra violet coat may have been upstaged by Ledger's eery makeup, but the color was always there. 

What do you think of the color choice? Sound off in the comments below!

