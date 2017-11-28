Dynasty's Ultimate Diva Is Here: Nicollette Sheridan Is Alexis Carrington

Scheana Marie Is Taking a Stand in This Vanderpump Rules Season 6 Premiere Preview—Beginning With Katie Maloney
The mother of all soaps is here.
The CW's revival of Dynasty was definitely saving the drama for the reveal of its mama, with the cast and producers teasing the possible debut of Alexis Carrington (Joan Collins' iconic character) by the end of season one.
And now we have official confirmation Alexis will make her highly anticipated appearance this season...Nicollette Sheridan is set to fill Collins' infamous shoulder-pads!
ABC/Getty Images; The CW
The Desperate Housewives star is set to play Blake's (Grant Show) ex-wife and Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Steven's (James Mackay) mother, whose presence has loomed large over the show, which debuted in October.
While we don't know exactly when Alexis will make her debut on the show, we can share the first look at Sheridan in character in the photo above, and preview what to expect from her arrival at the Carrington mansion.
"She will return unexpectedly to their world, challenging Blake's marriage to Cristal, seeking to reunite with her children, and fighting to claim what is hers," per The CW.
While not an original character on the series, Collins made her debut in the longrunning soap's season two premiere, quickly becoming one of TV's most iconic (and fashionable) villains.
At the 2017 Summer TCA Press Tour, executive producer Josh Schwartz wouldn't confirm exactly when Alexis' arrival would happen, simply saying, "All in due time."
Dynasty marks Sheridan's first major TV role since leaving Desperate Housewives in 2009.
Dynasty airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.