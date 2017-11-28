Dynasty's Ultimate Diva Is Here: Nicollette Sheridan Is Alexis Carrington

The Desperate Housewives star is set to play Blake's (Grant Show) ex-wife and Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Steven's (James Mackay) mother, whose presence has loomed large over the show, which debuted in October.

While we don't know exactly when Alexis will make her debut on the show, we can share the first look at Sheridan in character in the photo above, and preview what to expect from her arrival at the Carrington mansion.

"She will return unexpectedly to their world, challenging Blake's marriage to Cristal, seeking to reunite with her children, and fighting to claim what is hers," per The CW.