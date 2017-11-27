Miss Universe 2017: 5 Things to Know about Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Miss South Africa claimed the 2017 Miss Universe crown!

On Sunday night, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters took home top honors over first runner-up Miss Colombia Laura González, second runner-up Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett, and 89 other women in Las Vegas. The 22-year-old addressed women's issues throughout the entire competition, impressing judges with her gracious heart and vast intelligence on gender pay to self-defense.

Besides that stunning tiara and her beaming smile, fans wanted to know more about how Miss South Africa became Miss Universe in a few seconds. Here are five things you should know about the universe's royalty!