2017 Soul Train Awards: Complete List of Winners

And the winners are...
Bruno Mars, Cardi B and SZA won big at the 2017 Soul Train Awards, which aired tonight on BET and BET HER.
BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards was hosted by otherworldly Godmother of Soul, Erykah Badu, and filmed Nov. 5 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
The night celebrates the best in Soul, R&B and Hip-Hop by featuring both returning legends and breakout stars with unrivaled musical moments and show-stopping performances.
Mars took home wins in several categories including Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Video of the Year, Album/Mixtape of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Dance Performance.
SZA followed with two awards, Best New Artist and Best R&B/Soul Female Artist. Cardi B won the for Rhythm & Bars Award for "Bodak Yellow."
Nominees were announced in October.
Here is the complete list of winners in 12 different categories...
Don Cornelius Legend Award: Toni Braxton
Lady of Soul Award: SWV
Best New Artist
6lack
H.E.R.
Kevin Ross
Khalid
WINNER: SZA
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
WINNER: Bruno Mars
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
Kehlani
Lalah Hathaway
Ledisi
Mary J. Blige
Solange
WINNER: SZA
Soul Train Certified Award
WINNER: Bell Biv Devoe
Johnny Gill
Lalah Hathaway
WINNER: Ledisi
Mack Wilds
Video of the Year
Beyoncé — "All Night"
WINNER: Bruno Mars — "24k Magic"
Chris Brown — "Party (feat. Usher and Gucci Mane)"
DJ Khaled — "Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)"
Solange — "Cranes in the Sky"
Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award
Chance the Rapper
Charlie Wilson
Kirk Franklin
Lecrae
Tamela Mann
Album/ Mixtape of the Year
WINNER: Bruno Mars — 24k Magic
Mary J. Blige — Strength of a Woman
Solange — A Seat at the Table
SZA — Ctrl
The Weeknd — Starboy
Rhythm & Bars Award
WINNER: Cardi B — "Bodak Yellow"
DJ Khaled — "Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)"
French Montana — "Unforgettable (feat. Swae Lee)"
Kendrick Lamar — "Humble."
Yo Gotti — "Rake It Up (feat. Nicki Minaj)"
Song of the Year
WINNER: Bruno Mars — "That's What I Like"
Childish Gambino — "Redbone"
DJ Khaled — "Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryston Tiller)"
Khalid — "Location"
Solange — "Cranes in the Sky"
The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award
WINNER: "Cranes in the Sky" — Troy L. John, Solange Knowles, Raphael Saadiq
"Location" — Alfredo Emmanuel Gonzalez, Olatunji Olutomiwa, Samuel David Jimenez, Khalid Robinson, Joshua Scruggs
"Love Me Now" — Blake Matthew Simon Mills, John Henry Ryan, John Roger Stephens
"Redbone" — George Clinton, William Earl Collins, Gary Lee Cooer, Donald Mckinley Glover Ii, Ludwig Emil Tomas Goransson
"Versace on the Floor" — Christopher Steven Brown, James Edward Fauntleroy, Bruno Mars, Philip Martin Lawrence
Best Dance Performance
WINNER: Bruno Mars — "24k Magic"
Chris Brown — "Party (feat. Usher and Gucci Mane)"
DJ Khaled — "Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)"
Solange — "Don't Touch My Hair (feat. Sampha)"
Wizkid — "Come Closer (feat. Drake)"
Best Collaboration
WINNER: DJ Khaled — "Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)"
Jazmine Sullivan and Bryson Tiller — "Insecure"
Mary J. Blige — "Love Yourself (feat. Kanye West)"
Solange — "Don't Touch My Hair (feat. Sampha)"
SZA — "Love Galore (feat. Travis Scott)"