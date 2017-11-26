2017 Soul Train Awards: Complete List of Winners

And the winners are...

Bruno Mars, Cardi B and SZA won big at the 2017 Soul Train Awards, which aired tonight on BET and BET HER.

BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards was hosted by otherworldly Godmother of Soul, Erykah Badu, and filmed Nov. 5 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

The night celebrates the best in Soul, R&B and Hip-Hop by featuring both returning legends and breakout stars with unrivaled musical moments and show-stopping performances.

Mars took home wins in several categories including Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Video of the Year, Album/Mixtape of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Dance Performance.

SZA followed with two awards, Best New Artist and Best R&B/Soul Female Artist. Cardi B won the for Rhythm & Bars Award for "Bodak Yellow."

Nominees were announced in October.

Here is the complete list of winners in 12 different categories...