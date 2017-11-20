Pirates of the Caribbean, Practical Magic and More Leaving Netflix in December 2017

Disney Enterprises
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Planet Earth II and The Santa Clause Coming to Netflix in December 2017
Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away.
In addition to announcing which new movies and TV shows will become available for streaming in December—including Bright, Fuller House, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Planet Earth II and The Santa Clause—the company also announced which titles will be expiring in the next month.
Here is the complete list of title removals:
Dec. 1
All I Want for Christmas
Bedazzled
Black Snake Moan
Compulsion
Cousin Bette
Hoffa
La Viuda Negra: Season 1
Picture Perfect
Practical Magic
Rebelde
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Super Size Me
Terriers: Season 1
The Crucible
The Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus
The Man from Snowy River
Touch: Season 2
Toys
Two Girls and a Guy
Waking Life
Young Frankenstein
Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time
Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2
FX
Dec. 5
Holes
Dec. 9
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Seasons 1-11
Dec. 10
Lucky Number Slevin
Nightcrawler
The Rite
Dec. 11
Dollhouse: Season 2
Dec. 13
The Queen of Versailles
Dec. 15
America's Funniest Home Video Kids: Holidazed
America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals With Attitude: Season 1
America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: It's Tough Being a Kid: Season 1
America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain't for Wimps: Season 1
America's Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D: Nincompoop Nation
Jeff Dunham: Arguing With Myself
Dec. 19
Dance Academy: Series 1-3
Dec. 20
Che: Parts 1 & 2
Dec. 24
Amores Perros
Dec. 25
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
