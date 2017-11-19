Paris Hilton Tries to Prove She Invented the Selfie With Help From Britney Spears

This isn't just hot, this could be historic!
Long before we could purchase Lumee phone cases or have big award show moments centered around photos—oh, we remember your selfie Ellen DeGeneres—two ladies may have been the ultimate trendsetters.
Ladies and gentlemen, Paris Hilton is convinced that she is the one who invented the selfie with a little help from Britney Spears. And yes, she has the receipts!
"11 years ago today, Me & Britney invented the selfie!" she wrote on Twitter with two pictures of the pair posing for a casual shot.
11 years ago today, Me & Britney invented the selfie! pic.twitter.com/1byOU5Gp8J— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 19, 2017
While Britney has yet to take any credit or comment on the photos, more than 23,000 accounts have clicked the "RT" button.
Not all of them, however, are believers.
One Twitter user sighted Madonna's "selfie" in 1985 from Desperately Seeking Susan. Another cited a scene from Thelma and Louise.
And then there's one photo from 1910 that may really put Paris' theory to shame. Perhaps the simple life occurred long before these two became Hollywood stars.