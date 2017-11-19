Pink and Kelly Clarkson's Opening Performance at the 2017 American Music Awards Will Leave You in Tears

What a powerful way to start an award show...

It's no surprise that the 2017 American Music Awards have brought some of the biggest names in music together for a night filled with musical performances.

But as soon as the show kicked off, Pink and Kelly Clarkson set the bar extra high with their moody cover of R.E.M.'s hit song "Everybody Hurts."

Instead of getting the party started, as some thought the A-list singers may do, the two hit a somber note with their moody rendition of the '92 classic.

Both singers are slated to perform separately later on during the award show.