Demi Lovato Hits 2017 AMAs Red Carpet With History Making Transgender Lawmaker Danica Roem

by Meg Swertlow |

Demi Lovato is a warrior, so it's no surprise that the singer hit the 2017 American Music Awards red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with a fellow trailblazer, history making transgender lawmaker Danica Roem, who was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates earlier this month.

Lovato, who is performing "Sorry Not Sorry" at the award show, told E! News' Jason Kennedy that she connected with Roem, who takes office on Jan. 10, after she was inspired by her headline-making election.

The "Confident" singer said, "We connected because I heard her story. She is actually the first out and seated transgender state legislator in American history and when I heard that I was just completely inspired by it."

The performer explained, "My story with 'Sorry Not Sorry' is about bullying and I wanted to have her in the audience with me tonight because I feel like we have been through some of the same things and now we get to share this experience together."

In the interview, Roem said that she too was inspired by Lovato's advocacy and all that she has done to help others.

Of the red-carpet team-up, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said: "Demi Lovato and Danica Roem are two strong and inspirational women who embody the need for all Americans to stand together united and to take action today against any form of discrimination and oppression."

Ellis added, "Danica Roem is a trailblazer whose win in Virginia showcased both how young people and marginalized communities can impact voting results and how every American deserves an opportunity to work hard and achieve their dreams. Demi Lovato continues her legacy of raising the bar for entertaining audiences around the world and for spotlighting social issues that need the most attention."

As for tonight's big show, Tracee Ellis Ross hosts the annual spectacular paying tribute to the biggest achievements in music from across the past year.

With 28 awards to pass out (29 when including the one and only Diana Ross' Lifetime Achievement honor), 16 performances from artists including Selena GomezChristina Aguilera and Lady Gaga, and more than 30 A-listers slated to take the AMAs stage at some point, viewers at home can expect one packed evening. 

