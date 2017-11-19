Diana Ross and Her Famous Family Arrive in Style for the 2017 American Music Awards

Diana Ross and her family are coming out in style!

As the red carpet for the 2017 American Music Awards opened up Sunday night, fans were on red alert hoping to spot the music legend.

Ladies and gentlemen, wait no more because the upcoming recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award is here and brought her entire family for the special event.

Wearing a black fascinator and matching dress, Diana posed in the center while family members including Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross stood close by with their kids.

"TODAY is the DAY," Evan shared on Instagram before showtime. "@amas @dianaross #amas. Cant to celebrate MOM!"