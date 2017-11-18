David Cassidy Hospitalized for Liver and Kidney Failure

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Enchanted

Happy 10th Anniversary, Enchanted! Everything We Know About the Sequel, Disenchanted

Necessary Realness: It's Turtleneck Time

"Forbes" List of the World's Highest-Paid Women in Music

David Cassidy

Bobby Bank/WireImage

Partridge Family alum David Cassidy was recently hospitalized for organ failure and his family has rushed to his side.

The 67-year-old actor, singer and former 70s teen idol is "currently conscious and surrounded by family," his rep told E! News on Saturday.

David has liver and kidney failure, needs a liver transplant and is currently in critical condition. TMZ reported he was admitted to a medical center earlier this week and was previously in a medically induced coma before Saturday.

"He is in the hospital and it's not looking good," a source told E! News exclusively.

His family has rushed to his hospital bedside. David has two children—Arrow actress Katie Cassidy and son Beau Cassidy.

In February, David revealed he is battling dementia. His comments came days after a video showing him slurring his words, forgetting lyrics and falling onstage at a Los Angeles show went viral. The clip spurred speculation he had fallen off the wagon; David had battled substance abuse in the past and has been to rehab.

Photos

Sexy Female Stars in Their 60s, 70s & Beyond

David rose to fame playing Keith Partridge on the hit TV show The Partridge Family in the '70s. He helped perform hits such as "I Think I Love You." His daughter released a cover single in 2002.

David acted sporadically over the past few decades. In 2009, he appeared in the ABC Family-now-Freeform series Ruby & the Rockits with brother Patrick Cassidy and Alexa PenaVega. The series was co-created by one of his other brothers and fellow former '70s heartthrob Shawn Cassidy.

David recently made an acting comeback with the new movie Forgiven This Gun4hire, a western also starring comedian and Baskets star Louie Anderson. The film is set for release in May.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ David Cassidy , , Injury And Illness , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.