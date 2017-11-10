Sam Smith Surprises Two Brides By Performing at Their Wedding

Sam Smith gave two brides a wedding present they'll never forget.

As seen on his recent TV special Sam Smith at the BBC, the "Stay With Me" singer made a surprise appearance at the wedding of same-sex couple Bec Baran and Lisa Best. Well, it was a surprise for almost everybody; Lisa's niece and best woman, Katie, had secretly arranged for Smith to perform at the reception.

"So, Lisa and Bec, it is time for the surprise of your married lives. With a little bit of help from Lisa's best woman, we have been keeping a big secret from you," the DJ announced. "Please welcome Sam Smith!"

The singer stepped into the ballroom with a great big smile and hugged both brides at once as guests applauded. Smith performed his ballad "Latch."