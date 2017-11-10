Tiffany Haddish's Career Firsts: Celebrating Her Rise to Fame Before Her SNL Debut

Tiffany Haddish will remember 2017 as the year that everything changed.

As the breakout star of Universal Pictures' R-rated comedy Girls Trip, Haddish became the talk of Hollywood talking. In radio interviews and talk show appearances, she kept it real, joking about pretending to be white and taking Jada Pinkett Smith on a discounted swamp adventure.

The fact that Haddish was once homeless only made her Cinderella story more powerful. Now, on the eve of her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, E! News is looking back at her career firsts:

 

Tiffany Haddish, If Loving You Is Wrong

OWN

First Major TV Series

In 2014, Haddish was cast as Jackie, a Burger Fast employee, in OWN's If Loving You Is Wrong.

Tiffany Haddish, Keanu, Hi-C

Warner Bros.

First Major Film Role

Though she'd had bit parts in movies since 2005, in April 2016, she had a featured role in Keanu as Trina Parker (a.k.a. "Hi-C").

Tiffany Haddish, Essence, July 2017

Warwick Saint/Essence

First Magazine Cover

Girls Trip stars Haddish, Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith each got a solo cover for Essence's July 2017 issue.

Girls Trip

Universal Pictures

First No. 1 Feature Film

In July 2017, Girls Trip topped the box office, grossing over $31 million in its opening weekend. It went on to earn $137 million worldwide.

Tiffany Haddish, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Randy Holmes/ABC

First Time on Late-Night TV

On July 19, 2017, the actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote Girls Trip—and share silly stores about Pinkett Smith.

Jay Z, Moonlight, Tiffany Haddish

Tidal

First Music Video

On Aug. 4, 2017, the actress starred in Jay-Z's Friends-inspired "Moonlight" video as Phoebe. Jerrod Carmichael played Ross, Lil Rel Howery played Joey, Issa Rae played Rachel, Lakeith Stanfield played Chandler and Tessa Thompson played Monica.

Tiffany Haddish, She Ready!

Showtime

First Showtime Special

On Aug. 18, 2017, the comedienne fulfilled a childhood dream when Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood premiered.

Tiffany Haddish, Pete Davidson

Tiffany Haddish

First Time Presenting a Major Award

Joined by Pete Davidson at the 2017 MTV VMAs, Haddish announced Kendrick Lamar won Best Hip-Hop Video for "Humble."

Tiffany Haddish, Aidy Bryant, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

First Time Hosting SNL

Taylor Swift is the musical guest on the Nov. 11 episode.

Tiffany Haddish, The Last Black Unicorn

Gallery Books

First Book Deal

The actress will publish her memoir, The Last Black Unicorn, on Dec. 5, 2017.

Now, we're left with a single question: What will Haddish do next?

—Additional reporting by Taylor Bryant

(E!, NBC and Universal Pictures are all members of the same family.)

