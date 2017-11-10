This Is Us Star Mandy Moore Warns "There's Darkness Coming" & Viewers Should "Be Patient"

This Is Us fans better buckle up. If you thought you've got a handle on all the drama the Pearson family tackles every week, you ain't seen nothing yet.

"There's darkness coming," Mandy Moore told E! news' Kristin Dos Santos at the American Express "Fall for Friendsgiving Lunch" event.

Gulp.

The next three episodes of NBC's Emmy-winning drama will each revolved around one of the The Big Three—Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown). And they're not going to be a walk in the park.