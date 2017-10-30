Fans Spy Khloe Kardashian's Baby Bump in Game of Thrones Halloween Costume

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats? (@khloesnapchats) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson can't wait any longer to celebrate Halloween.

On Monday night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Snapchat where she documented her spooky celebration.

Fans quickly realized that Khloe and the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player decided to couple up for the holiday by dressing up as Khaleesi and Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones.

"You lookin' handsome," Khloe shared on Snapchat as she posed for a selfie alongside her main man. She would later reveal his head-to-toe look with the text "that's daddy."

The pair would later display a whole lot of PDA by sharing a NSFW kiss on the lips.