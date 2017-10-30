Kevin Spacey Will Not Receive International Emmy Award in Light of Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Kevin Spaceyis feeling the repercussions of sexual misconduct claims leveled against him.

Less than 24 hours after actor Anthony Rapp came forward with allegations that the House of Cards actor made a "sexual advance" toward him when he was 14, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has stripped Spacey of an upcoming honor.

The Oscar winner will no longer receive the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award, a statement obtained by E! News read. "The International Academy has announced today that in light of recent events it will not honor Kevin Spacey with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award," the Academy said Monday.

It was announced in June that Spacey would be recognized as "one of the great multi-dimensional talents" who "crosses cultural boundaries to touch humanity" at the 45th International Emmy Awards Gala on November 20 in New York City.