The Vanderpump Rules Season 6 Trailer Is Here & It Is Intense

It's time to go back to SUR. Well, almost time.

The first look at season six of Vanderpump Rules is finally here and it's abundantly clear that Bravo's most dysfunctional workplace hasn't gotten any more, well, functional. Seriously, there are still glasses flying, phones being thrown, and tears being shed. Ah, SUR, how we've missed you.

Perhaps most surprising in the supertease is the tight bonds that seem to have formed between former bitter enemies Jax Taylor and James Kennedy and Katie Maloney and Lala Kent. Oh yeah, Lala's back. Did you think she'd really be gone for good?