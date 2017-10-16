Dream Kardashian Just Got Her Ears Pierced While Celebrating King Cairo's Birthday

Instagram
King Cairo isn't the only one receiving gifts today.
As Blac Chyna celebrated her eldest son's birthday on Monday, the proud mom also decided to make the occasion special for her daughter Dream Kardashian.
While visiting a local shopping mall, the model and businesswoman revealed to fans that "Dreamy got her ears pierced."
The stud earrings were on full display as Dream rode around the center in her stroller. The famous family would also stop by Wetzel's Pretzels and Toys R Us where the birthday boy picked up a few gifts.
"Happy birthday King, happy birthday nugget," Chyna shared. "Lego boy. Lego boy. I love you."
Instagram
Earlier in the weekend, both Chyna and Tyga treated their son to a family day at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
In fact, Tyga shared some of the special father-son moments in an Instagram collage that included a ride on the go-karts.
"The Bday boy said he stepping in 5 on a new level," the rapper wrote to his followers. "Happy bday to the bornstar."
While Chyna and Tyga focus on co-parenting their son, the same can be said for Chyna and Rob who recently reached a custody agreement over Dream.
"Rob and Chyna working together put the best interest of their child first and have amicably resolved their personal matters," Rob's attorney Robert Shapiro recently told E! News.