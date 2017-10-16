Watch the New Full-Length Black Panther Trailer Marvel Studios Just Dropped

Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios just made your Monday a little bit better. 

The company dropped a full-length trailer for its upcoming film Black Panther—set to hit U.S. theaters Feb. 16, 2018. The trailer featured intense car chases, fierce fight scenes and a star-studded cast including Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o and Martin Freeman—and that's all shown in under two and a half minutes.

Watch the video to see the full trailer for yourself.

Lupita Nyong'o Is Ready to Kick Ass in Black Panther

In addition to debuting a new trailer, Marvel Studios released a new movie poster, which Boseman, who plays the main character T'Challa, tweeted earlier today.

Marvel Studios dropped its first trailer for the movie back in June, but that one was less than two-minutes long. The company also gave fans a sneak peek of some new footage at Comic-Con 2017.

During an interview with E! News at Comic-Con, Boseman talked about what it was like to wear the Black Panther suit for the first time.

"The thing about it is you have to go to a place where you can—it's sort of a zen place—where you can deal with it at first and then find your peace," Boseman, who is also starring in the new film Marshall, said at the time. "It's also very exhilarating when you see it in the mirror for the first time. You do actually get something for playing the character. So, it's great in that respect but in terms of comfortability it's like pretty tough."

For those unfamiliar with the film, here's a description from Marvel Studios' press release:

"'Black Panther' follows T'Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T'Challa's mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life."

To learn more about the movie, check out these five facts.

