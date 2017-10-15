Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged: See Her Ring

Sansa Stark is joining House Jonas!

Joe Jonas, 28, and 21-year-old girlfriend Sophie Turner, star of Game of Thrones, announced on Sunday that they are engaged. Both posted on their Instagram pages a photo of her wearing a pear-shaped diamond engagement ring and matching eternity band. They tagged each other in the pics.

"I said yes," she wrote.

"She said yes," he wrote.

A source confirmed the engagement to E! News.

The actress and the DNCE singer have been dating since at least late 2016.