Courtney Love Warned Women About Harvey Weinstein in 2005

Courtney Lovepublicly warned women about Harvey Weinstein more than a decade ago.

In an unearthed video posted by TMZ on Saturday, rocker and actress Courtney Love talked to comedienne and Dice actress Natasha Leggero about the producer on the red carpet at Comedy Central's Roast of Pamela Anderson in 2005.

Leggero, who was interviewing stars on behalf of the cable network, asked Love, "Do you have any advice for a young girl moving to Hollywood?"

"Um, I'll get libeled if I say it," Love began. "If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in the Four Seasons, don't go."