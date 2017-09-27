Girls Next Door Star Bridget Marquardt Reacts to Hugh Hefner's Death

Bridget Marquardt is expressing gratitude for everything Hugh Hefner did for her.

Just hours after E! News confirmed the Playboy founder had died of natural causes, the Girls Next Door star paid tribute to her close friend on social media.

"So sad but forever grateful for all the wonderful memories and amazing experiences," Bridget shared on Instagram. "#RIPHef #Playboy."

She ended her caption with the broken heart emoji.

From 2005 to 2009, Bridget along with Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett had their relationships with Hugh documented on Girls Next Door. She would later admit to losing contact with her close friend in recent years.