Sarah Jessica Parker Reflects on Her Favorite Sex and the City Memories

It's been nearly two decades since Sex and the City premiered, but it doesn't seem that long ago for Sarah Jessica Parker.

"I think because I live in New York and I'm constantly walking on the streets where we filmed, it doesn't feel like a distant memory," Parker told E! News at the AirBnB Experiences Launch in New York. "So, 20 years, I'm not experiencing that feeling of that much time having passed because it's so alive and active—so many of those street corners. So, no, it's very hard to believe it's been that much time."

When it comes to her favorite memory from the show, the actress didn't pinpoint just one thing.

"I have just countless, wonderful, very vivid memories," Parker said. "But I think, in total, the experience of shooting on the streets of New York—places people had never shopped before or rediscovering locations, neighborhoods, streets, mews, alleyways—[and] shooting all night long with people that I really loved, in total, the whole experience is really my favorite."