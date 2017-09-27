Real Housewives of Orange County Star Kelly Dodd Plans to Divorce Husband Michael Dodd

Joe Scarnici/Bravo
It's over for Kelly Dodd and her husband Michael Dodd.
E! News can confirm that the Real Housewives of Orange County star's marriage is ending and that Kelly plans to file for divorce when she gets back from her trip to Germany. Kelly has met with a couple attorneys and intends to move forward with the divorce.
The couple had been together for 11 years and they have an 11-year-old daughter together named Jolie. Back in 2012, Kelly had filed for divorce from Michael but they got back together.
Kelly is currently overseas and has been sharing pictures of her trip on Instagram.
"Our marriage is over, I'm out of there! We've have problems for years and I've had enough, I'm done with our marriage," Kelly told the Daily Mail Wednesday. "It's just a case where two people can't get along. It's best if we went our separate ways and concentrate on our daughter."
She continued, "We aren't good together, maybe we'll better to each other when we are divorced and are friends. But right now we are both miserable and it's not good for either one of us, let alone our daughter."
Kelly also shared, "Over the past several years we've had our ups and downs, and lately it's been mostly downs. I filed for divorce against Michael in 2012 and we never had any resolution the case is just sitting there. So I'm going to ask my attorney to file a motion so I can get a bifurcated divorce. I want out of my marriage as soon as possible. We can figure out the financials of our divorce down the road."
On Tuesday, Kelly shared a picture from Munich with the caption, "With my loves in Munich!! So lucky to have such nice loving people in my life!! Thank you @xtinamunich for your warm hospitality and showing me Germany and Ocktoberfest!! I'm truly grateful to have all you in my life!! God bless you guys!! #thankful #family #missingyou."
The reality star also told her followers three days ago that she's having "so much fun" on her trip, sharing pictures with a friend at Oktoberfest.