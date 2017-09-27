How to Apply Faux Lashes Like a Pro

Bat those lashes!

Whether you're a natural beauty or a glam goddess, falsies promise to take your look to the next level. Like our obsession with mascara, the fine hairs open the eyes and make your stare more intense. They make an impact. But, if you aren't used to placing the thin line to your lashes, applying said product can deter any beauty lover from using them frequently, if at all.

Here's the good news: It isn't hard. With a little practice and tips from PRIV makeup artist Jared Lipscomb, you can enjoy your falsies all day long.