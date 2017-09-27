How to Apply Faux Lashes Like a Pro

ESC: E!ssentials

Bat those lashes! 

Whether you're a natural beauty or a glam goddess, falsies promise to take your look to the next level. Like our obsession with mascara, the fine hairs open the eyes and make your stare more intense. They make an impact. But, if you aren't used to placing the thin line to your lashes, applying said product can deter any beauty lover from using them frequently, if at all.

Here's the good news: It isn't hard. With a little practice and tips from PRIV makeup artist Jared Lipscomb, you can enjoy your falsies all day long. 

Want Taraji P. Henson's bold stare? Follow the steps below! 

ESC: E!ssentials

Finish Your Eye Makeup

Complete your normal eye makeup routine with eye shadow, eyeliner and/or mascara.

Urban Decay Troublemaker Mascara, $24

ESC: E!ssentials

Customize

Align the lash strip to your eye, making sure that it's the right length and density for your desired look.

Eylure Vegas Nay Platinum Princess Lashes, $11.99

ESC: E!ssentials

Apply Adhesive

Apply a thin layer of adhesive to the strip and allow it to dry until the glue gets tacky.

House of Lashes Mini Adhesive Set, $18

ESC: E!ssentials

Place at the Center of the Eye

Apply the center of the strip to your lash line.

ESC: E!ssentials

Secure the Ends

Secure the outer and inner corners of the strip.

ESC: E!ssentials

Final Look!

Time to slay!

ESC: E!ssentials

Apply Makeup Remover

Apply a dissolving agent to loosen the glue. This will prevent damage to your natural lashes.

Urban Decay Meltdown Makeup Remover Dissolving Spray, $12

 

ESC: E!ssentials

Remove

Using a makeup-removing facial wipe, remove eye makeup and lashes.

 

With the PRIV app (now part of the NBCUniversal family), you can book a makeup artist any time, any where. Use PRIVnow10 for $10 off your first service!

