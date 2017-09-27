EXCLUSIVE!

Sasha Pieterse on Opening Up About Her Medical Condition on Dancing With the Stars: "It's a Big Relief"

  • By
  • &

by Tierney Bricker |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
How to Get Away with Murder

How to Get Away With Murder's Karla Souza Breaks Down Laurel's Surprising Baby Decision & That Shocking Flash Forward

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy's Season 14 Premiere Was Very Hard to Stomach

Will and Grace, Will & Grace

The Hilarious Way Will & Grace Explained Away the Series Finale

Sasha Pieterse is feeling relieved. 

During Tuesday's episode, the Pretty Little Liars star surprised fans when she got emotional opening up about gaining "70ish pounds" in two years, which she later learned was due to a hormone condition called polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Her samba with partner Gleb Savchenko was inspired by her struggles with the condition and with the criticism she received on social media over her weight gain, with the performance earning praise from the judges and viewers. 

"Honestly, it's a big relief," Sasha told E! News after the show about finally revealing her condition to the public. "I'm glad that people know and it really is about awareness and letting that sit for people that may have it and they don't know."

Photos

Did 5 Random People Know Any of DWTS' Season 25 Celebs?

Aside from finally being able to talk about her struggles with PCOS, Sasha, 21, is hoping her performance inspired women who could possibly have the same condition to seek treatment. 

"I really want women who have this to figure it out because it really does affect you later in life," Sasha, who has lost 15 pounds since joining the show, explained. "It can lead to ovarian cancer and infertility and breast cancer and all kinds of things. So the fact  that I have that platform and he incorporated that into the dance and we did it and we performed it and it felt awesome is all I can ask for."

Sasha Pieterse, Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

Eric McCandless/ABC

As for Gleb, he was quick to gush over his partner, telling us, "I'm so proud of Sasha. I was so excited after the dance!"

Looking ahead to next week, the couple admitted they were excited they didn't have to learn two dances again and were looking forward to the night's "Guilty Pleasures" theme, as booth Sasha and Gleb share a similar one: "My guilty pleasure is baking," Sasha said, while Gleb added, "I love cooking, too!" 

Oh, and for any Pretty Little Liars fans concerned over the future of Emison (Emily and Alison, duh!) after it was announced that Sasha would be starring in a spinoff, The Perfectionists, with Janel Parrish on Freeform, you might want to press play on the video above to receive some very good 'ship news from Sasha!

DWTS airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dancing With The Stars , Pretty Little Liars , Sasha Pieterse , TV , Top Stories , Exclusives , Entertainment , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.