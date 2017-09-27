Eric Stonestreet Wrestles Ellen DeGeneres' Prankster as Payback for Past Tricks: "Finally!"

Ellen DeGeneres is known for pulling pranks on celebrities to get a few laughs—but look who's laughing now.

During his guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Eric Stonestreet reminded DeGeneres that she "promised" not to pull any pranks on him.

"Nothing today," DeGeneres responded. "Nothing at all."

But Stonestreet didn't seem so sure. After telling DeGeneres a story of how he used to work as a concert security guard, the Modern Family actor caught onto DeGeneres' antics (the host seemed to be giving hand signals to her crew) and got up from his seat. Just as he walked behind DeGeneres' chair, a man wearing an ‘80s-themed rocker costumed jumped out of a side table and screamed at Stonestreet.

Stonestreet charged at the rocker—one of DeGeneres' crew members—and tackled him to the ground. The actor proceeded to wrestle him, yelling "Finally" and "Tap out" when he pinned the costume crew member. Meanwhile, DeGeneres sat in her chair laughing.