Meredith's Not Dealing With Her New Love Triangle Well in This Grey's Anatomy Season 14 Premiere Sneak Peek

If you thought Meredith was just going to let Riggs run back to his long-lost love Megan and forget all about him, well, you don't know Grey's Anatomy.

In this sneak peek of the two-hour season 14 premiere, exclusive to E! News, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) can't stay away from the guy, despite the fact that his presumed-dead girlfriend is on the other side of the glass, waiting out an MRI. And it leads to one heck of an awkward conversation.

"How's she doing?" Meredith asks Nathan (Martin Henderson), pretending this visit is purely professional.

"Oh, she's got a frozen abdomen. But all thing's considered, she's pretty OK," he tells her.