Khloe Kardashian's Long and Sometimes Bumpy Road to Motherhood

If you know anything about Khloe Kardashian you know that she deeply longs to be a mom.

On Tuesday, news broke that the 33-year-old was expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompsonand many on the Internet rejoiced at the happy news, knowing full well that Khloe has struggled both privately and publicly to get pregnant in the past.

Before her romance with Cleveland Cavaliers center, Khloe was in a well-documented on-again, off-again relationship with ex-husband Lamar Odom, who was battling a drug problem throughout their marriage. During their years together, Khloe talked openly on camera about undergoing fertility treatments, which were unsuccessful.

On a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe admitted that she'd secretly stopped the treatments during her rocky time with the troubled NBA star because she felt the circumstances of her marriage "weren't the healthiest" to raise a child.

But things are certainly different for the Good American designer these days.