Married at First Sight's Nick Pendergrast and Girlfriend Heather Yerrid Reveal the Sex of Their Twins

Double the babies, double the joy!

Close to two months after Married at First Sight star Nick Pendergrast and his girlfriend Heather Yerrid announced they were expecting twins, fans now know the sex of their babies.

E! News can confirm the couple is expecting a boy and a girl!

"There is an overwhelming feeling of excitement and fear all at the same time when you have twins on the way," Nick shared with us. "I am looking forward to being a very active parent with the twins. Sharing common interests and creating fun experiences is a necessity with how things are today."

He continued, "My dream for my baby boy and girl is that they feel loved and close with their parents and each other. I don't have the closest relationship my father and I want nothing more than to create a strong bond with my own kids."