Married at First Sight's Nick Pendergrast and Girlfriend Heather Yerrid Reveal the Sex of Their Twins

Courtesy of Heather Yerrid & Nick Pendergrast
by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Sep. 20, 2017 11:26 AM
Double the babies, double the joy!
Close to two months after Married at First Sight star Nick Pendergrast and his girlfriend Heather Yerrid announced they were expecting twins, fans now know the sex of their babies.
E! News can confirm the couple is expecting a boy and a girl!
"There is an overwhelming feeling of excitement and fear all at the same time when you have twins on the way," Nick shared with us. "I am looking forward to being a very active parent with the twins. Sharing common interests and creating fun experiences is a necessity with how things are today."
He continued, "My dream for my baby boy and girl is that they feel loved and close with their parents and each other. I don't have the closest relationship my father and I want nothing more than to create a strong bond with my own kids."
Nick also told People, "We started crying, laughing and clapping with joy as soon as they said the genders. We were so excited to find out we had one of each. There is nothing more perfect than that."
The pair shared the news in a photo shoot captured near the Santa Monica Pier in Southern California.
Fans first met Nick on season four of Lifetime's hit series Married at First Sight. While his marriage to co-star Sonia Granados didn't work out, he received a second chance of love when he met Heather who just so happens to also be a relationship coach.
The pregnancy journey is extra special for Heather who was once told by professionals that she would be unable to have children.
"It's nothing short of a blessing when a woman is told she can't have kids and then becomes pregnant with #twins," Nick previously shared on Instagram. "It's still early but we are so excited we couldn't hide it any longer. Sometimes the most difficult roads lead us to our greatest joy!"
As the couple eagerly waits to expand their family, both Nick and Heather are continuing to enjoy date nights including trips to The Grove shopping center and Laguna Beach, Calif.
And yes, they are catching up on a few important parenting books before their lives change forever.
"Never thought we'd see the day...right ma?" Heather recently shared while displaying her baby bump at the beach. "#doctorsarentalwaysright #life #lessons #pregnant #preggolife #twice #blessed #miracle #babies."
(This post was originally published on Sept. 19, 2017 at 5:19 p.m.)
