How You'd Recognize Dancing With the Stars' Season 25 Cast Off the Dance Floor

The season 25 cast of Dancing With the Stars has finally been announced, and we couldn't be more excited!

Stars like Malcom in the Middle's Frankie Muniz and Property Brothers' Drew Scott are set to strap on their dancing shoes alongside celeb couple Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey as well as athletes Terrell Owens and Derek Fisher.

Other contestants include Jordan Fisher, Victoria Arlen, Nikki Bella, Barbara Corcoran, Sasha Pieterse, Lindsey Sterling and Debbie Gibson.

But while all these names may sound familiar to you, you might have forgotten how or why...