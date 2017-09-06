Reggie Bush and Wife Lilit Avagyan Bush Welcome Baby No. 3: Find Out His Unique Name

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for DirecTV
In the game of parenthood, Reggie Bush and Lilit Avagyan Bush have scored another big win.
E! News has exclusively learned that the NFL player and his wife welcomed a baby boy named Agyemang Bush.
His arrival occurred over Labor Day weekend on September 2, marking the unofficial end to summer quite an eventful one for this crew.
The happy couple is already proud parents to daughter Brisels and son Uriah.
Ever since news broke in March that the pair was expanding their family, both parties have remained private on social media.
Back in August, however, fans speculated that Lilit's due date was quickly approaching when she showcased her baby bump during a hike in Los Angeles.
"Be a blessing and let your actions bring joy and happiness to people. God is good all the time," she shared online. "Ps. I used @bodybeatbyanna as a stool to get up there."
In fact, fitness dance instructor Anna Avagyan kept the proud mom in shape as she prepared to welcome another bundle of joy.
"@bodybeatbyanna kept me [strong] while baking this baby," Lilit explained. "Contact her and she will get your body right."
While the Bush household may be extra busy for the next few months, perhaps the couple will still have time for date nights.
In recent months, the University of Southern California alum and his leading lady enjoyed date night at a Kendrick Lamar concert at the Staples Center. They also appeared to enjoy a babymoon this summer in Mexico where a trip to Mango Deck Cabo was on the itinerary.
Congratulations to the couple!