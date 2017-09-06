Sanaa Lathan Shaves Her Head for Nappily Ever After Role

Hair or no hair, Sanaa Lathan is stunning.
In an Instagram post yesterday, the actress revealed that she shaved her head for her role as Violet Jones in the upcoming Netflix film Nappily Ever After.
"It's all off," she said in the video. "I feel like it's so light I could fly away."
According to Netflix, the film is about a woman named Violet who realizes that she's not living her life to the fullest after experiencing an incident at a hair salon. Thankfully, she has a "soulful barber" to help her get back on track.
The film is based on the book Nappily Ever After by Trisha R. Thomas.
Lathan had been giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her hair transformations for the film for the past few weeks.
On Aug. 19, she shared a picture on Instagram of her sporting a mid-length, blond hairdo.
"Do blondes really have more fun?" she wrote in the caption. "Hmmm..Let's see.The first of MANY hair changes for #Violet, my character in #NappilyEverAfter. Watch my #instastory to see the process!"
Then, on Aug. 26, Lathan posted another picture showing off her darker, more voluminous tresses. But on that same day, she shared a few other posts showing that she had gone back to blond.
Just a few days ago, Lathan shared another photo during a night shoot in which she donned a much shorter style.
Lathan is even getting others in on the fun. On Aug. 28, celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims gave a behind-the-scenes shout-out.
"It's going to a be a lot of fun. I can't wait for you guys to see what we are creating," he said in the video. "We are creating some black girl hair magic on this film. It's going to be really good, and the message is really amazing. It's near and dear to my heart, and I know that women around the world will be able to relate to Violet, A.K.A. Sanaa Lathan for Nappily Ever After. Can't wait for you guys to see it."
We can't wait either!