Danielle Staub: There Wouldn't Be Real Housewives of New Jersey Without Me and Teresa Giudice

That's right, Danielle Staub is back, bitches. The woman dubbed "prostitution whore" by Teresa Giudice is back for The Real Housewives of New Jersey season eight and she made a surprise appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and brought a sneak peek at her return to the Garden State series with her.

"I'm going to give her a chance," Teresa said in the sneak peek. "But I am a little bit more cautious."

Danielle and Teresa made amends over yoga following Teresa's release from prison and documented their reunion on social media.

"Am I the only one who thinks she's crazy and this could be a problem? I don't know," Dolores Catania said in the preview of the premiere.