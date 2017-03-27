10 Important Conversations We Can Finally Have With the 69 New Emojis Just Announced

It's time to insert the screaming emoji right about now.

In case you're dealing with a case of the Monday blues, we may have some super exciting news to get you through.

The newest emoji update was announced today and a whopping 69 new individual symbols will be coming soon to a smart phone near you.

From dinosaurs and dumplings to brains and barfing, there really are a whole new bunch of topics to discuss with your friends and frenemies.

While we wait patiently for the new update to take into effect, here are just some of the pop culture topics we can't wait to discuss in the form of emojis.