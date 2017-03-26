Sandra Bullock Is ''Not Opposed'' to Expanding Her Family: ''Having Children Is What She's Most Proud of in Life''

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Sandra Bullock's children might have a little brother or sister in the near future!
An insider shares a brand new update with E! News about the Gravity star's life at home with longtime love Bryan Randall and her two little ones, 7-year old son Louis Bullock and 5-year-old daughter Laila Bullock.
"Sandra is not opposed to having more kids in the future," our source says. "She has her hands full with her career, but having children is what she is most proud of in her life."
And while Bullock is no rush to tie the knot with her photographer beau, their relationship is as serious as it gets. The insider reveals, "They have discussed spending their life together" and consider themselves "pretty much" married.
A second source tells E! News Sandra is currently enjoying some much-needed R&R on vacation with her entire family.
An eyewitness tells us Bryan and Sandra's kids shared an adorable bonding moment on the plane. While little Laila was sitting with Bullock, Bryan was "very sweet and patient" with Louis. "They ate snacks together and colored pictures," the eyewitness continues, adding, "When they walked off the plane, Bryan was holding Louis' hand and Sandra was holding Laila's."
Aww!
After suffering a contentious breakup with Jesse James, a source previously told us Sandra is at the "top of her game at work" and "more in love now" with Bryan than ever before.
"They are perfect," the source said. "They have been both working so it was hard for them to see each other as often as they normally do, but while Sandra works Bryan helps out with the kids. He is like the kids' dad. He is a great guy and makes Sandra really happy."
Great to hear this family is only getting stronger!