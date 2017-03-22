Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger Pack on the PDA for 30 Minutes Amid Romance Rumors

It appears Daryl Dixon may be off the market...

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger, his co-star in the 2015 film Sky, had an epic makeout session on the streets of New York City Tuesday, E! News has learned, following more than a year of romance rumors. The two have never commented on them.

Reedus, 48, and Kruger, 40, left his home and walked to a bar, where they hung out for almost four hours. They left smiling and holding hands and spoke to random people on the street before the stopped at a corner and made out for half an hour, an eyewitness told E! News exclusively. The two then went to another bar.

"They looked like they had a great time!!" the eyewitness said.