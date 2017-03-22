The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi Responds to Claims She and Nick Viall Are "Awkward" Together

With reality television behind them, Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi now have to face reality.

As they begin their public lives together, the two reality stars are under a variety of pressure to make it down the aisle, particularly since many fans of the longtime series claim the two seem "awkward" together.

Ellen DeGeneres addressed the allegations head-on Wednesday while the new Dancing With the Stars competitor was in her chair. However, it was Grimaldi, who was watching the interview from the audience, who chimed in to defend their romance.

"We both went in it wanting to be honest," she said of the After the Final Rose special.

Rest assured, Bachelor Nation—they're both on the same page. "We're very committed to each other. We love each other and that's what we're focusing on," she said.